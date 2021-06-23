Theodore Roosevelt statue at New York museum to be relocated

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt at the entrance of The American Museum of Natural History will be removed after years of criticism that it symbolizes colonial subjugation and racial discrimination. The New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously Monday to relocate the statue, which depicts the former president on horseback with a Native American man and an African man flanking the horse. The newspaper said the statue will go to a yet-to-be-designated cultural institution dedicated to Roosevelt’s life and legacy. An email was sent to the museum Wednesday seeking comment.The bronze statue has stood at the museum’s Central Park West entrance since 1940.