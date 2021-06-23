Tubing accident survivor recalls clinging for her life

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — One of four survivors of a deadly tubing accident said by the time her family saw the dam on the Dan River, it was too late. Irene Villano told news outlets they hadn’t seen any signs warning of the 8-foot-high Duke Energy dam when they heard water rushing. Villano says she was the last in the group of nine relatives to go over the dam. Villano, her father, her older brother and cousin had their tubes around them and they clung to the dam for 20 hours and waited. The next afternoon, a Duke Energy employee spotted them and called 911. Duke Energy says there were two warning signs and the company added three more Tuesday.