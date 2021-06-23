Unmarked graves found at another Indigenous school in Canada

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A First Nation in Canada says it has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of another former residential school for Indigenous children. A statement from the Cowessess First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations said Wednesday that “the number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada.” Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia.