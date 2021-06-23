Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID: ‘We will be the canary’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated. The state now leads the nation with the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections. Intensive care beds are filling up with surprisingly young patients, and staff members are becoming burned out waging a battle that was supposed to be in its final throes.