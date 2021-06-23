US votes against UN resolution condemning US embargo on Cuba

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has voted against a U.N. resolution that overwhelmingly condemned the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 29th year, maintaining the Trump administration’s opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention. The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 184 countries supporting the condemnation, the United States and Israel opposing it, and three countries abstained. Before the vote, the U.S. Mission’s political coordinator Rodney Hunter said the Biden administration voted “no” because the United States believes sanctions are key to advancing democracy and human rights.