Warm Today with Increasing Storm Chances

Short Term Forecast

Temperatures today have returned to near seasonable in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance of an overnight thunderstorm. Tomorrow brings a a bigger chance for scattered thunderstorms and some of them could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow in the Coulee region. The main threats will be lightning, damaging winds, and large hail.

Long Term Forecast

The unsettled weather pattern continues as we go into the weekend with chances for thunderstorms every day. High Temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid 80s. Low Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Pollen Forecast

Grass and weeds counts will be low tomorrow and Friday. Mold counts will be medium tomorrow and Friday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a good evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt