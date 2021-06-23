Weather Whys: Wind Gusts

Its time for another week of Weather Whys! The Stormtracker 19 Weather Team is ready to take your weather questions, and we are ready with the answers!

This week's question is: What causes wind gusts?

We had strong wind gusts in the Coulee region earlier this week and one of our viewers wanted to know what causes wind gusts.

To answer this question we first need to define both wind and wind gusts.

Wind is air that is moving horizontally relative to the surface of the earth. A wind gust is a fast and short increase in wind speed that lasts less than 20 seconds followed by a lull. Wind gusts occur when the wind speed is greater than 18 mph.

It all starts with the sun heating the earth. Some parts of the earth's surface get more radiation than others which creates an imbalance. This causes pressure differences. The pressure difference relates to the speed of the wind. This can be seen on weather maps by looking at geopotential height contours. The closer the contours are, the stronger the wind. Take for example high and low pressure. You can spot a high pressure when isobars are spread further apart. You can find a low pressure when isobars are spaced closely together. Wind moves clockwise around a high pressure and counterclockwise around a low pressure. Wind moves from high to low pressure.

You can also find strong winds in the jet stream, which is an elongated area of fast moving winds in the upper atmosphere. The jet stream separates cold air from warm air. During the summer it moves northward. Within the jet stream there are jet streaks. These are areas of faster winds within the jet stream.

So what causes wind gusts? There are multiple ways to answer this question. The first part is friction at the surface. This results in turbulent wind flow at the ground. Wind can increase in speed when blowing around tall buildings and trees. The second way winds gusts can form is by wind shear. This is the change is wind speed and direction. The final way that wind gusts can form is from the sun heating the ground. As the ground is heated warm air rises. Stronger air is then brought down to the surface of the earth creating wind gusts.

And that’s your Weather Why!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt