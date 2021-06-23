WisCorps Volunteers needed at Myrick Park

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Many kids go to some sort of camp during the summer, but the lucky ones get to go to WisCorps Day Camps at Myrick Park.

"Myrick Park is a really great place to have these summer day camps," Shannon Columb, AmeriCorps Nature Educator said. "We have different ecosystems here. We have the marsh. We have the forest. We have the prairie. So it's a really great place to really get kids exposed to nature."

Kids at WisCorps nature camps are taught together within their own age groups. Groups are categorized into 3-5 year-olds who are the Eaglets, 6-8 year-olds who are Eagers and 9-12 year-olds are Eagles.

Each group has specially designed classes to broaden their understanding of the natural world

"Today we learned all about worms in our creepy crawly camp for 3-5 year olds. So we talked about worms," Columb said. "Where can we find worms? Why worms are important? Who eats worms? What do worms look like?"

Myrick Park is the perfect outdoor classroom, and also a great workplace for WisCorps educators and volunteers.

"We are really busy with our summer day camps and they're really fun to volunteer at," Columb said. "It's really rewarding to watch the kids just learn about nature and discover things about themselves, about others, and about nature."

WisCorps is seeking more volunteers to help out. A couple hours a week or everyday. Current and past volunteers have been college students and retired teachers. However, anybody in the community can come out and help.

Plenty of open slots are available for children to sign up. Parents and interested volunteers can go to the WisCorps website Summer Day Camps | WisCorps or contact the Education Manager, Stephanie Hanna by email or phone (608) 769-5766.