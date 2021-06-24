2 killed, 1 wounded in beach shootings in Tulum, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say two men have been killed and a third wounded in a shooting on the beach at Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. The prosecutors’ office in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said the shootings happened Thursday, but there was no immediate information on the identities of the victims or a possible motive. The killings come two weeks after a two men were shot to death on the beach in Cancún; a U.S. tourist was wounded in that attack. Tulum has long been known as the most quiet, low-key and laid-back of Mexico’s Caribbean coast resorts.