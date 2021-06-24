3 servicemen dead in Russian helicopter crash

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s National Guard says three of its members died when a helicopter crashed during a training flight south of St. Petersburg. The cause of Thursday evening’s crash near the hamlet of Korpikyulia, 25 kilometers (15 miles) from of the city, has not been determined. The national guard said the Mi-8 helicopter was not carrying arms on the flight. The national guard is Russia’s internal military force, separate from the armed forces under the defense ministry.