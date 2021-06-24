New local cooking show helps raise money for Hmong farmers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse Local and For Independent Hmong Farmers Corp. launched a cooking show to help support local Hmong farmers and vendors hit hardest by the pandemic.

The limited series, "Cooking With Bao" features various Hmong and Hmong American recipes, all using ingredients residents can find at farmers markets and co-ops.

Organizers said money raised through the non-profit fundraiser will go directly to Hmong farmers, to help relieve some of the financial impacts they felt during COVID-19.

To help raise funds, several local organizations sponsored the non-profit campaign, including Altra Federal Credit Union, Mayo Clinic Health Systems, La Crosse Fireplace Co., and more. Bao Xiong, founder of the For Independent Hmong Farmers Corp., is featured in the series.

Viewers can also catch a number of other guest stars on the show, such as Mario Youakim from the Sabadash App, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Gus Fimple of Aris Global Imports, Josh Dumale from the donut business, The Dirty Dozen, and local foodie Abram Dyke.

The show is set to premiere every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. and Friday at 10:00 a.m., beginning Friday, July 2. The final episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, August 10. Search for Cooking with Bao on Facebook.

According to the organization, all those wishing to get involved can donate online on the campaign's GoFundMe page, or download the Sabadash App and purchase the "Dinner for Six" Sweepstakes, which highlights various Hmong and Hmong-American dishes.

Additionally, donations can also be mailed to the organization P.O. Box 578, La Crosse, WI 54602. Organizers said donations will be accepted through August 14.