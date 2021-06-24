Aquinas boys repeat as track and field state champions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Boys track and field team won the Division 3 State Championship on Thursday.

Lucas Beck captured the title in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.42 seconds. Collin Conzemius finished in 2nd in the 100 meter dash.

Beck also captured the crown in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.93 seconds.

"I get emotional. It's wonderful, never gets old," said head coach Geoff Wilhelmy. "One overcoming the adversity of the pandemic. Normally school ends and then a week later you have the state meet, this time it lasted until the 24th of June of course, so you had people who were trying to work in working plus practicing so it was a challenge. It's nice to continue the legacy," said Wilhelmy.