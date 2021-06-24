Bipartisan policing deal unlikely this week in blow to talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — People familiar with congressional talks on overhauling policing practices say negotiators are likely to miss their latest deadline without completing a bipartisan deal. Two of the people are Democratic aides, and the third is No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Thune of South Dakota. Bargainers have been hoping to complete an agreement by Thursday, before the Senate departs for a two-week recess. Unresolved issues include whether to make individual police officers liable for civil penalties and easier to prosecute for crimes. The stalemate persists 13 months after George Floyd’s killing and with the shadow of next year’s elections lengthening over Congress’ work.