British FM ends 3-nation Southeast Asia trip in Singapore

BANGKOK (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has met with business leaders and officials in Singapore as he wraps up a three-nation trip to Southeast Asia aimed at strengthening his country’s ties to the region. Raab’s trip to Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore is part of a policy “tilt” toward the Indo-Pacific region recommended by a recent British government review of defense and foreign policy in response to China’s growing influence on the world stage. While in the region he officially launched Britain’s bid to join a trans-Pacific trade bloc and lobbied for “dialogue partnership” status with the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.