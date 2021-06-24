Connor and Brueggeman shine in Division 3 State finals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA State Track and Field tournament is in full swing. Several local athletes captured top prize in day one action.

Independence/Gilmanton's Ziyannha Connor hoped to overcome a past failure in her return to the State tournament. Two seasons ago, Connor received seventh place honors in the 100 meter hurdles.

This year, Connor achieved first place honors with a time of 15.6 seconds.

Royall's Jessica Brueggeman shined in the first day of action, alongside the entire Royall's girls team. Brueggeman picked up points as the anchor on the 4 x 100 meter relay.

Brueggeman's largest contribution was her 19-foot, 8-inch long jump to set a Division 3 record and secure first place.

The Royall girls won the Division 3 State Title.

Full results from Day One.