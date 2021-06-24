Czech police say sorry for Roma’s death; protests planned

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police have said they are sorry about the death of a Roma man who died after an officer responding to a call about an altercation knelt on his neck, but said the preliminary investigation showed no link between the police intervention and the man’s death. They say the man died of an overdose. Local Roma are not impressed and are planning a protest rally on Saturday in the northern city of Teplice, where the incident occurred. Roma have long suffered racism and discrimination in eastern Europe and continue to face huge hurdles in employment and education.