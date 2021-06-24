Don’t jump for joy: invasive jumping worms could be in your garden

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're out in your garden, experts want you to look out for jumping worms.

Jumping worms are an invasive species that look very similar to earthworms, but they are a lot more squirmy, and can even jump out of your hand if you manage to pick one up.

Native to Eastern Asia, they were first identified in Wisconsin in 2013.

The state DNR says that invasive plants can thrive where jumping worms live, so you probably don't want them in your yard.

They are also less desirable for your garden.

"They are very aggressive feeders and they feed on leaf litter and plant tissue that's on the soil surface and so they really go after a lot of that organic matter," said Ken Schroeder, Extension Agricultural Agent at Portage County.

If you find them in your garden or yard, let the state DNR know so they can determine how widespread it is.

You can find their contact info here.