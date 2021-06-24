Eddie Rosario’s big hit lifts Indians over Twins 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eddie Rosario broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-1. Rosario, who spent six seasons with the Twins, was playing his first game in Minnesota since he signed with Cleveland in the offseason. Austin Hedges and Cesar Hernandez started the eighth with singles off reliever Jorge Alcala. With runners at the corners and one out, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli elected to intentionally walk Jose Ramirez, the Indians’ home run and RBI leader, to fill the bases. Eddie Rosario then lined Taylor Rogers’ first pitch into center field to drive in two runs, putting Cleveland on top 3–1. Blake Parker earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief.