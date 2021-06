BARABOO (WKOW) – A Baraboo Walmart employee was able to tackle a deer that got into the store this week.

A 27 News viewer recorded a video in the store when it happened Wednesday. The video shows an employee on top of the deer, to keep it from moving through the store.

The witness said the deer got into the store somewhere in the back of the building.

Managers at Walmart declined to comment on the incident.