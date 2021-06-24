EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears told a judge at a dramatic hearing Wednesday she wants an end to the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. Her 20-minute remarks to the court gave new details about the level of control the case has over her life, including over her decision to marry, forced use of birth control and more. The conservatorship allows a court-appointed professional to make her medical decisions and control who she has contact with. It has allowed her father power over her finances and business deals. The arrangement has inspired many fans to demand that the court #FreeBritney, and Spears has now said she agrees.