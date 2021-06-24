Favre: ‘unfair’ for transgender women to compete in Olympics

WKOW — Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre made his viewpoint on transgender athletes clear in his podcast Tuesday, saying it’s not fair for trans women to compete against other women.

According to a report from The Hill, Favre said allowing trans women to compete with other women is allowing men into the field.

“It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females,” Favre said on his podcast.

The question arose shortly after trans New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard qualified for the Tokyo Olympics June 21. Hubbard has long met testosterone requirements for competing as a woman, having last competed as a man in 2001.

Favre made a distinction between Hubbard and “true females” in his comments, saying he would be “beside himself” if he was a woman and lost to Hubbard.

Favre is not the first prominent athlete to speak out against trans women competing at the highest levels. 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova said it was akin to cheating in a February 2019 column for Britain’s Sunday Times.

“Letting men compete as women simply if they change their name and take hormones is unfair — no matter how those athletes may throw their weight around,” Navratilova said in the column.

Navratilova herself is a lesbian who has advocated for gay inclusion in sports for decades.

Navratilova’s comments led to advocacy group Athlete Ally severing ties with her, and although the later clarified that she was not saying transgender athletes were cheaters by nature, she did not retract her comments.

This is far from Favre’s first brush with controversy since his retirement following the 2010 NFL season. In April, Favre made headlines for saying that athletes kneeling for the national anthem created “turmoil” and that politics don’t belong in sports.

“I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind,” Favre said to The Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan, per Sports Illustrated. “I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way.”

Notably, Favre publicly endorsed former president Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in 2020.