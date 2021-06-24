Governor Evers names new Jackson County District Attorney

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- Governor Tony Evers promotes from within the office in naming a new District Attorney in Jackson County.

Evers selected Emily Hynek to serve as the new Jackson County District Attorney. Officials said Hynek is taking over Daniel S. Diehn, after he resigned.

Hynek plans to serve for the remainder of Diehn's unexpired term, which ends January 2025. According to the previous district attorney, Hynek is a great choice to fill the role.

"She is a hard-working, dedicated prosecutor with a sharp legal mind. She is an experienced prosecutor who has demonstrated a thoughtful, fair, but firm approach to her cases," said Diehn.

Hynek is a University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire alum. She went on to also earn her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Prior to this, Hynek was an assistant district attorney in La Crosse County for six years, before becoming the assistant district attorney in Jackson County in 2018.

According to Ray Ransom, Chairman of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, Hynek has made progress and has become a great leader in Jackson County.

"I have had the opportunity to see amazing growth in Emily as she has served Jackson County as a Special Prosecutor in February 2018, and less than 60 days later she was hired as a Jackson County Assistant District Attorney," said Ransom.

Currently, Hynek prosecutes cases involving sensitive crimes, including sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as controlled substances and financial crimes. In addition, she is also the treatment court prosecutor, previously working with the La Crosse County drug court.

Governor Evers believes Hynek's previous experience in Western Wisconsin makes her a great for for the job.

"She cares deeply about justice and fairness for the people of Jackson County," said Evers. "With both her dedication and empathy, I am confident she will be an excellent district attorney."

Hynek stated she is honored to be appointed, serving in the footsteps of prosecutors like the late District Attorney Gerald Fox.

"I look forward to continuing to build relationships across the county and working with community stakeholders to achieve our common goals for our justice system," said Hynek.