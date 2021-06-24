Hyatt sisters compete together for the last time

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The division three WIAA State Track and Field meet was held on Thursday. The Cashton program brought more athletes to the meet then they ever have before and that includes a set of sisters who had quite a day.

Braylee and Adelynn Hyatt competed in five events. Senior, Adelynn placed second in the 100 meter hurdles, and the duo helped Cashton take third in the 800 meter relay.

It was an active day for the sisters, and they were just happy to experience it together.

"Just watching her, every single event that she does, I'm just so proud of her knowing that's my little sister and ahh it's just so awesome especially knowing we run relays together and people are like oh that's Adelynn but I'm like look at my sister, she's really good so watching her do the 100 right now was just, it doesn't even matter what place she gets, just knowing she's here with me, it makes me so much less stressed and it just gives me confidence in our team," said Adelynn.

The seniors success can add pressure to Braylee, but more so, it inspires her.

"I feel like she just makes me run faster. She always pushes me and with missing out on last year, it just feels so good to be running with her in two relays this year," said sophomore, Braylee.

As for the future, Adelynn will be running for UW-Eau Claire next year and Braylee will take a leadership role within the Cashton program.