Is Japan’s remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

TOKYO (AP) — After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. Even as more people are getting the shots, and fully inoculating the country’s 36 million senior citizens now appears achievable, younger people are largely unvaccinated and their movements during the Olympics could trigger another resurgence of infections, experts say. There’s also worry that the inoculation drive could lose steam because younger people are not keen to get inoculated.