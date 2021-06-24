Isolated storm chances but not the washout forecast we want

Ahead of a cold front, the heat and humidity will build as temperatures return to the mid-80s. Winds will continue to be strong and help fuel the cold front to spark up thunderstorms today.

As the cold front drops into the unstable air, thunderstorms are possible. The strongest thunderstorms will set up this afternoon into the early evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats if severe storms develop. Storms will be very conditional, meaning we have to have all the pieces for storms to develop. It will be a good stay to stay alert as storms could develop quickly.

*Not expecting a washout forecast - very spotty*

The frontal system will become stationary across Wisconsin to continue storm chances. Daylight hours on Friday are trending drier. Yet, will focus south of I-90 for a few isolated thunderstorms in the evening hours. Temperatures continue the heat and humidity with highs near average.

Showers are becoming more likely Saturday morning as the low pressure makes an exit. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 70s due to the wetter start to the day.

Sunday into Tuesday will be a repeated forecast. The days will include sunshine as temperatures trend close to average. But available moisture and daytime heating could bring those evening thunderstorms.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett