La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It was a battle of Coulee Region stars for the Div. 3 high jump title at the WIAA State Track Meet Thursday.

Wauzeka-Steuben's Gavin Ralph and Melrose-Mindoro's Blake Christianson were neck-and-neck.

Both cleared 6'3" but Ralph won the title because he had fewer misses overall.

Ralph's first place finish helped Wauzeka-Steuben finish in 17th place as a team.