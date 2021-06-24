Regular season prepared Onalaska baseball well

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) It's been a while for the Onalaska baseball team.

They'll make their first state tournament appearance since 1994 Friday when they take on Sun Prairie.

The Hilltoppers have played in some pressure packed games on their way to a MVC co-championship and a Sectional title.

They'll have a daunting task when they take on top-seeded Sun Prairie.

But the Hilltoppers are ready to embrace the underdog role.

"The main thing is that it's not just one guy. Each game there's somebody new stepping up in situations. Guys are throwing well. We're taking care of the ball on defense. I think we're just playing an all around game that's pretty efficient," said head coach Brock Gnadt.

"Just kind of came together towards the end of the year. At the beginning, we weren't playing as well as a team. Towards the end we started clicking. We've just gotten closer over the year," said senior Maddox Hoff.

Friday's Div. 1 quarterfinals is set for 11:30 in Fond du Lac.