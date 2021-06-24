Japan’s Toshiba wins approval for board, despite controversy

TOKYO (AP) — Battered Japanese nuclear and electronics giant Toshiba Corp. has faced off with shareholders, seeking to shake off serious questions about governance at the once revered brand. After a meeting lasting nearly three hours, Tokyo-based Toshiba won shareholders’ approval for its 11 representative directors. The company had removed two nominations in a last-minute move to placate disgruntled stockholders. Among the executives winning reappointment was Chairman Osamu Nagayama, who came under pressure to resign after an independent investigation said Toshiba officials colluded with the Japanese government to curb foreign investors’ influence at the shareholders’ meeting last year.