Judge appeals skeptical over effort to dismiss Dominion suit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge appeared skeptical of arguments to dismiss a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over baseless 2020 election claims made by Trump allies Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and the MyPillow Guy. The voting system company sued for $1.3 billion each after the trio claimed the company rigged the election for Democrat Joe Biden. Those claims, along with lies from former President Donald Trump and others, helped spur a violent mob into storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols heard arguments made by attorneys for Powell, Giuliani and Mike Lindell that the case should be dismissed.