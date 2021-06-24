LA Kings re-sign C Blake Lizotte to 1-year, $800,000 deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Center Blake Lizotte has re-signed with the Los Angeles Kings on a one-year, $800,000 contract extension. Lizotte had three goals and seven assists in 41 games for the Kings last season, his third with the franchise. His plus-2 rating was tied for the highest on the roster for the Kings, who missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. After making his NHL debut late in the 2018-19 season, he has 33 points in 107 games as a two-way depth forward for Los Angeles. The Minnesota native signed as an undrafted free agent after two seasons at St. Cloud State.