Lava streams from crater as Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most volatile volcano is erupting with plumes of ash and lava streaming down its slopes. Mount Merapi has seen regular eruptions recently and its alert status wasn’t changed. The plumes shot half a mile into the sky in repeated eruptions Friday morning and ash was covering nearby villages and towns. Flows of lava and searing gas have spilled almost 2 miles from the crater and the lava dome was growing rapidly. Merapi’s alert status has been at the third-highest level for almost a year, and people are advised to stay more than 3 miles from the crater. No casualties have been reported.