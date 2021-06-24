Masks optional for students in La Crosse School District starting July 1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse said Thursday it's making masks optional for all students starting July 1.

In an update sent to families, the district said it is continuing to follow the Harvard Global Health model as well as local, state, and CDC guidance to keep schools open.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 here.

It notes a COVID-19 infection rate of 0.2 cases per 100,000 people within district boundaries for its decision to make masks optional for all students indoors or outdoors starting next month.

The district plans to continue to support any family who chooses to have their child or children continue to wear masks.