Minnesota looking into broader remote coverage of courts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota is looking into expanding remote coverage of court proceedings, after a test run of sorts during the COVID-19 pandemic. In asking a committee to study the issue, the state Supreme Court noted Thursday that remote technology and livestreaming in the last year “provided increased transparency and accessibility at a time when physical access to court facilities was limited” because of the coronavirus. Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea says the time is right to consider broader access to proceedings. The rules on audio and video coverage were last updated in 2018.