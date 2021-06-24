Philippine air force Blackhawk helicopter crashes, killing 6

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense chief says a recently delivered assault helicopter has crashed during a night exercise north of Manila and killed all six air force personnel on board. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Thursday it was still unknown why the S-70i Blackhawk helicopter carrying three pilots and three crewmen crashed Wednesday night near Clark Air Base, a former American military base that is now a bustling industrial and recreation complex. The air force said similar Blackhawk helicopters have been grounded amid an investigation. The Blackhawk that crashed was among six such helicopters that were delivered in November.