Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III has died at age 61. He was the son of two pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Expectations were high for his 2010-16 presidency as the the scion of a family seen as a bulwark against authoritarianism in the Philippines. His father was assassinated while in military custody and his mother led the 1986 “people power” revolt that ousted Marcos. Aquino’s presidency was marked by troublesome ties with with China and some progress against corruption and poverty. But the rise of his successor, the brash Rodrigo Duterte, was a reality check on unmet expectations and perceived failures during the reformist Aquino’s watch.