Protester guilty of breaking US courthouse window in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man accused of breaking a window in the federal courthouse in downtown Reno during a protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last year faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to destruction of government property. 28-year-old Keith Moreno of Reno pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court. He was arrested last June based on witness statements and news video footage that showed him among a crowd of 30 to 40 protesters at the courthouse May 30, 2020. Investigators say witnesses indicated Moreno bragged about what he did and said “the cops are not smart enough to find him,”