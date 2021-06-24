State track & field meet attracts thousands from all over on opening day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Track athletes from all over Wisconsin hit the ground running Thursday morning for the 2021 WIAA State Track & Field Championships.

The events return to UW-La Crosse after a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Division 3 athletes took the spotlight on Thursday. Division 2 plus wheelchair division action kicks off on Friday, and Division 1 rounds out the event on Saturday.

People from all over have set up shop in the Coulee Region to watch their kids compete, including one woman who drove all the way from North Dakota to watch her nephew race.

"It's kind of a surprise..." said Chriss Klassy. "I traveled 12 hours to watch somebody run for less than a minute, so you have to support those wins otherwise you don't have people who don't keep trying."

Klassy watched her nephew from Auburndale race in the afternoon. Several area schools were also competing to for personal and team championships.

WIAA guidelines allow up to 5,500 people at the event each day.