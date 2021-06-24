Steppin’ Out in Pink returns to in-person events

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Medical Foundation’s Steppin' Out in Pink benefit walk is returning to La Crosse.

All Steppin' Out in Pink events were held virtually due to the pandemic.

This year, participants will have the option to attend virtual events that run from September 1 through September 11. Residents can also attend in-person at Gundersen Health System on September 11.

Organizers say the chance to be in-person again means a lot to the breast cancer survivors participating and their loved ones.

"We are just really excited to have this connection based event here for our survivors," Special Events Coordinator with Gundersen Health System Tia Sneath said. "I've been speaking to a few of the survivors on our committee and they are just really excited to show up for the community that they love and the community that supports them."

Sneath said it currently costs $20 to register for the Steppin' Out in Pink benefit walk, but the cost will rise to $25 on July 1.

To register for the event, click here.