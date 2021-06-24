T-storms could be severe.

Beneficial rainfall, but...

A cold front is generating a few t-storms across the Upper Midwest, and a few could grow to be severe with hail and gusty winds. There is a level 1 marginal risk of severe storms east of the Mississippi River early this evening. Be sure to stay alert as storms could develop and intensify rapidly.

Possible severe weather early this evening

The frontal system will become stationary across Wisconsin to continue storm chances. Daylight hours on Friday are trending drier. Yet, will focus south of I-90 for a few isolated thunderstorms in the evening hours. Temperatures continue the heat and humidity with highs near average.

Recurring chance of showers and t-storms

Showers are becoming more likely Saturday morning as the low pressure makes an exit. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 70s due to the wetter start to the day.

Sunday into Tuesday will be a repeated forecast. The days will include sunshine as temperatures trend closer to average. But available moisture and daytime heating could bring afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is winding down, but mold counts will run a bit high. Weed pollen season is next on the list.

