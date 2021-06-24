Thai pro-democracy activists march against government

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters are taking to the streets of Thailand’s capital, marking the 89th anniversary of the overthrow of the country’s absolute monarchy by renewing their demands that the government step down, the constitution be amended and the monarchy become more accountable. The protesters are defying a ban on large gatherings instituted to fight a coronavirus surge that shows little sign of abating. It is their first large protest after a hiatus of about three months caused by the pandemic and the jailing of protest leaders, who have since been released on bail.. June 24 marks the day in 1932 when a group of progressive army officers and civil servants proclaimed constitutional rule and the transition to parliamentary democracy.