The Hunger Task Force opens new ADA accessible Unity Garden

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As part of their commitment to serve the community, The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse opened an ADA Accessible garden space.

The Unity Garden aims to include the elderly and those with disabilities in various gardening activities at the Kane Street Garden, located at 901 Kane Street.

To do so, the garden removed barriers, making space more usable for everyone. Additionally, residents with wheelchairs or mobility devices now have access to six raised garden beds thanks to the facility's new cement walkway.

Many donors, volunteers, and other supporters in the community helped make the garden possible. Organizers said the project highlighted The Hunger Task Force's leadership and dedication to create opportunities for those with disabilities and help supply healthy food for all.

For more information on The Hunger Task Force, visit the organization's website.