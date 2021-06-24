Tractor Pull Weekend in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis (WXOW) - The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Pull features fourteen different classes of trucks and tractors. Pulling teams compete for prizes and pull points while trying to get the fan favorite Full Pull.

The National Tractor Pulling Association teams up with the Monroe County AG Society to hold Tomah's Tractor Pull every year. However, the pandemic cancelled 2020's event and pushed back the 45th Anniversary celebration to 2021.

The weekend event runs June 24th, 25th, and 26th with evenings sessions on all three days with a day session on Friday and Saturday. Days sessions start at 12pm. Night sessions start at 7pm with pre-shows starting at 6pm.

Friday is Military Appreciation Day and the night's session's pre-show has a Motorcycle Parade. Saturday salutes The Farmer and there will be recognition for farming at the pre-show for the night session.

Over 300 trucks and tractors are registered and a crowd of over 50,000 spectators are expected. Some early indicators show the crowds may be heavier than usual as eager fans have waited since 2019 to see the pulls.

Event organizers suggest planning ahead and bring plenty of sunscreen, water and earplugs.

For more information of the full event schedule and ticketing, go to Tomah Tractor Pull.