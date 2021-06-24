Uber pays $3.4M for Seattle gig worker leave law violations

SEATTLE (AP) — Uber has agreed to pay more than $3.4 million to 15,000 drivers after acknowledging violations of Seattle’s pioneering paid sick leave law covering gig workers. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seattle City Council last year temporarily extended sick and safe leave protections to gig workers. The law allows the workers to take paid days off to care for themselves or family members who get sick or to care for children whose schools closed. Uber conducted audits that showed technical glitches and other problems with awarding the benefits to some of its drivers. Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards said the company voluntarily fixed the issues.