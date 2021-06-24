UN-backed program trims forecast to supply COVID-19 vaccine

GENEVA (AP) — A public health group that manages the U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries is paring back its supply forecast for this year by more than 100 million doses, largely because a key Indian manufacturer has focused on needs at home. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, says it now projects that the COVAX program can supply just under 1.9 billion doses this year — including about 1.5 billion to 92 poor countries that receive the vaccine for free — down from original targets to ship more than 2 billion.