UW Health officials predict masks may be here to stay

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Although some may want to get rid of their masks, experts at UW Health are predicting they will continue to be used to help prevent yearly viruses.

According to UW School of Medicine and Public Health associate professor Ajay Sethi, masks serve as a barrier that blocks germs from individual's mouths, most commonly transmitted through talking, breathing, or coughing.

This in turn helps prevent germs from spreading to the air or others that are nearby. Sethi stated mask-use was not only effective against COVID-19 this past year, but also helped stop the spread of other respiratory illnesses.

"If you remember from last year, we didn't have a lot of influenza or colds transmitting. A lot of people had some healthy lungs in 2020," said Sethi. "Imagine doing that every winter and not have a lot of respiratory infections circulating simply because we have masks."

Sethi predicts communities may turn to masks when infection rates are high to help keep sicknesses at bay. He said mask-wearing may become commonplace in workplaces, with some employers offering masks along with tissue and hand sanitizer.

Additionally, Sethi believes masks will continue to be a staple in healthcare settings. Although social distancing also helps lower virus infection rates, those feeling under the weather can help keep others healthy by wearing a mask when they are in public.

"Sick individuals should stay home, but many people do go out or come to work sick for a variety of reason," said Sethi. "For many respiratory conditions, like the flu, a cold, or COVID-19, a mask will be a must for people who choose to leave their homes while ill."

According to UW Health, many in other countries choose to wear a mask when they are sick. While everyone in the U.S. has a different attitude towards masks, Sethi said he hopes masks stick around to continue to help keep communities safe and healthy.