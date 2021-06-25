29-year-old man convicted again of murdering 6-week-old son

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been convicted a second time of murdering one of his 6-week-old twin sons. Anthony Dearmas faces life in prison without parole for first-degree murder. That’s the sentence he received in 2019, when jurors voted 11-1 to convict him in the death of 6-week-old Karter Smith. A district attorney’s statement says jurors deliberated about three hours Thursday before unanimously finding Dearmas guilty of murder. He says Dearmas had qualified for retrial under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving split convictions. Dearmas was babysitting the twins and their 3-year-old brother while their mother worked on May 10, 2017, when the child was fatally injured.