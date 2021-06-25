Assailants ambush security forces in SW Pakistan, killing 5

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a group of assailants ambushed security forces patrolling a remote district in southwestern Pakistan, killing five of them before fleeing the scene. The military said in Friday’s statement that it returned fire and a search operation for the assailants was underway near the scene in the Sibi district. No one claimed responsibility. But militants and separatists often attack security workers in Baluchistan, which has for years been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups who complain of discrimination and demand a fairer share of their province’s resources and wealth.