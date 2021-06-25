Beef processing plant with 750 jobs planned in SW Iowa

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a new beef processing plant proposed for southwest Iowa would bring 750 well-paying jobs to the region. Cattlemen’s Heritage, a new corporation, announced Friday it plans to build a $325 million plant along Interstate 29 near the Mills and Pottawattamie County line. The plant would hold 1,500 head per day and an have an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion. The corporation plans to begin construction next spring, with completion in late 2023. Jobs at the plant are expected to pay an average of $55,000 plus benefits.