Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WXOW) - Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison Friday afternoon in Minneapolis in the death of George Floyd.

Forty-five-year-old Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Video showed Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd for over 9 minutes while Floyd called out "I can't breathe" in May 2020. Bystander video of Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis, some violent, and quickly spread around the world.

Under Minnesota statutes, he was sentenced on the most serious charge.

Judge Peter Cahill earlier on Friday rejected a motion by Nelson for a new trial saying defense attorney Eric Nelson has not shown that abused its discretion and denied Chauvin the right to a fair trial.

Family members spoke about the impact Floyd's death had on the family. They included his 7-year-old daughter Gianna. Delivering her statement via video, she said when asked if she could speak to her father right now, she said, "I miss you and I love him."

Other family members including two of Floyd's brothers spoke to the court. During his testimony, Terrence Floyd, like other family members, asked for the maximum sentence for Chauvin. "We don't want to see no more smacks on the wrist," he said to Judge Cahill.

He statement also asked Chauvin, "What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother's neck? When you knew that he posed no threat anymore...why didn't you at least get up?"

During the proceeding Friday afternoon, prosecutors asked for 30 years in prison. Prosecutor Matthew Frank outlined Chauvin's actions. "This is not a momentary gunshot, punch to the face. This is nine-and-a-half minutes of cruelty to a man who was helpless and just begging for his life."

Chauvin’s lead attorney Eric Nelson also spoke to the court. He called the impact of the trial “profound.”

"The impact it's had on the community is profound," Nelson said. "It goes far beyond what happened on May 25th of last year. It's been at the forefront of our national consciousness and has weaved its way into every, nearly every facet of our lives from entertainment that we consume to the presidential politics."

Judge Cahill gave Chauvin the opportunity to speak. He gave a brief statement to the court. "At this time, due to some additional legal matters, I'm not able to give a full format statement at this time. But briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you."

He still faces a federal trial on civil rights charges in Floyd’s death.

In making his comments, Judge Peter Cahill began by saying that his decision was not based on emotion or sympathy, or public opinion, but on the rule of law. He did acknowledge the "deep, tremendous pain" of the Floyd family.

He gave only brief remarks before sentencing Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison in the death of George Floyd on the second-degree unintentional murder charge.

Instead, he said that the entirety of his decision regarding the sentencing was outlined in a 22-page legal order that is available here.

His sentence went 10 years beyond what was called for in sentencing guidelines. Cahill said that was “based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.