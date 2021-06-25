G-E-T’s Luke Vance with massive success and state track meet

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - G-E-T senior, Luke Vance competed in three events at the WIAA division two state track and field meet and Vance won two of them.

Vance placed first in the 100 M. dash with a time of 11.07 seconds.

Vance then placed third in the 400 M. dash with a time of 49.62.

He then placed first again in the 200 M. dash, coming in at 22.26 seconds.

The senior acknowledged that from four years ago to now, he's proud of what he's accomplished.

"It's surreal. Looking back when I was a freshman, I really didn't think I was gonna get this far but I'm happy I'm here. Four years of work really pays off I guess, I mean I'm happy with how I did. I think I proved myself. I think people definitely know who I am now so I'm happy about that. Being able to call myself a state champion in two events, that just feels great," said G-E-T state champion, Luke Vance.

Vance will run track next year in college for St. Francis in Brooklyn, New York.